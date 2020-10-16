The Institution of Engineers (India) ( IEI), Telangana State Centre organized WORLD FOOD DAY-2020 Theme: “Grow, Nourish,

Sustain. Together”. Dr Khadar vali, Independent Scientist Food and Health as Chief Guest and graced the function. The Chief Guest said that there is a need conserving culture. Economic progress depends on consuming culture. Also said suggest to learn the principles from the past how previous civilization flourished sustainable. There is a need to shift our focus from consuming culture to conserving culture. He felt that all farmers should depends on natural rains. Furthur Chief Guest mentioned millets can grown with less water and also good for health. 5 millets cures almost all diseases.

Dr D Raghunatha Rao, Consultant, Former Sr.Dy. Director, ICMR-National Institution of Nutrition, Hyderabad was Special Guest spoke about World Food day.

Dr T V HymavathI, Professor & University Head (Food & Nutrition) PJSAU was the Guest-of- Honour also spoke.

Dr G Rameshwar Rao, FIE, Chairman, IEI, TSC welcomed the gathering and Presided over the function. Er M Shyam Prasad Reddy, FIE, Chairman Water Management Foru, SRC brifed about Chief Guest, Dr Khader Vali. Er Shankar Prasad, MIE, Member, IEI, TSCC and Prof. G Radhakrishna, FIE. Jt. Hon. Secretary, IEI, TSC briefed about Speakers. Er T Anjaiah, FIE, Hon. Secretary, IEI, TSC proposed vote of thanks.