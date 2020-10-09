WORLD POST DAY 2020 CELEBRATIONS

Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle inaugurated Celebration of National Postal Week with release of Special Cover of World Post Day.

World Post Day is celebrated on 9th October as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) creation in 1874. The purpose of World Post Day is to bring awareness to the Post’s role in the everyday lives of people and businesses. The year 2020, however, was the year that the postal industry showed the world its resilience, its determination, and the invaluable role it plays in every society.

Chief Postmaster General . Rajendra Kumar dedicated the Special Cover released by Telangana Postal Circle to Corona Warriors with a theme “A Salute to the Postal Corona Warrior”. This time around the Special Cover is released along with a brochure containing message from the Director General, UPU on the occasion of World Post Day 2020.

Interested public may purchase this Special Cover at Hyderabad GPO for Rs. 20 (uncancelled) and Rs. 25 (cancelled).