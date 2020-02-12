Xiaomi India announces PatchWall Binge Award Winners for 2019

Bengaluru, India, 12 February 2020 – Xiaomi, India’s number 1 smartphone and smart TV brand, today announced the second league of PatchWall Binge Award winners. Rolling out a number of exciting categories, the new award initiative explores a rich variety of content offered on Mi TVs’ PatchWall, and highlights some of the most loved movies, shows and music videos by Indian viewers in the year 2019.

The PatchWall Binge Awards showcase 12 different categories such as the most popular Bollywood film, popular International Film, popular TV Show in Hindi, popular Reality TV Series in 2019 and many more. These awards also analyze and shed light upon content consumption patterns of Indian consumers on Mi TVs’ PatchWall, and what deeply connects with them.

The PatchWall Binge Awards were conducted over a seven day period in December 2019, which included a combination of PatchWall content consumption analysis from over a million Mi TVs, and voting polls across the brand’s social media platforms, Mi community, as well as on PatchWall wherein votes were casted by Mi Fans and viewers for their favourite series, movies and music. The top 12 winners across 72 different nominations were chosen after 560,000+ votes from PatchWall users.

Furthermore, the brand aims to recognize the efforts of its content partners whose platforms feature the most popular content in the award categories. Following are the award winners of PatchWall Binge Awards 2019:

Award Category Content Title Content Partner Popular in Bollywood URI Zee5 Popular International Film Mission Impossible – Fallout Amazon Prime Video Popular Regional Film Arjun Reddy Amazon Prime Video Popular TV Show in Hindi Kumkum Bhagya Zee5 Popular Show in English Jack Ryan Amazon Prime Video Popular Regional TV Show Siyaasat (Tamil) EPIC On Popular Reality TV Series Bigg Boss 13 Voot Popular Originals i​n Hindi Family Man Amazon Prime Video Popular Regional Originals Auto Shankar Zee5 Popular Bollywood Music Video Bala – Shaitaan Ka Sala Hungama Play Live News ABP Hindi – Popular Kids Content Chhota Bheem Zee5

Commenting on the successful second edition of PatchWall Binge Awards, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead – Mi TV, Xiaomi India stated, “It is thrilling to see that all the hard work which our teams and content partners put into PatchWall pays off each year with the announcement of Binge Awards. I believe our focus on developing PatchWall is one of the key reasons behind MiTVs astounding success in India being the smart TV leader for 6 consecutive quarters. We congratulate all our content partners for their win, and extend a heartfelt thanks to all our Mi Fans who put faith in us and return the love while voting for their favorite content partner.”

He further commented, “We are all geared up for 2020 to give an even more enriched experience to all our Mi Fans, and make sure that PatchWall Binge Awards 2020 is going to be even bigger and better.”

Presenting some of the most popular entertainment content featured in 15+ languages, Xiaomi’s PatchWall powered Mi TVs offer 750,000+ hours of content across the largest library of Video-On-Demand providers.

PatchWall is Xiaomi’s own interface specially designed for India, bringing together more than 18+ different content partners, both local and global. Some of the top content partners are Hotstar, Zee5, Hungama Play, Voot, ALT Balaji, Sun NXT and many more.