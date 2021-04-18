Yanamla seeks explanation from CM YS Jagan over fake votes

The former minister of the state and Veteran TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu today sought explanation from the chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy about the casting of fake votes in the just concluded Tirupathi Lok Sabha by-elections.

He alleged that the CM had turned the state into a state of fake votes and notes. He alleged that the state was ruled by thieves. He asked the CM if the fake votes were not printed by the ministers of the state. Speaking to media persons, he asked the CM as to how buses carrying the fake voters came to Tirupathi. He also asked if the 12 officials who were booked by the election authorities, belonged to the ruling YSRCP or not?

He asked the CM as to why the state government had not responded on the issue of the fake voters when it was raised by their party leader Kalva Srinivasulu. He demanded the Election Commission of India (EC) to respond on the complaints of the TDP. He demanded filing of criminal cases against all those who printed the fake votes.