young Hero Teja associates with a leading coffee brand in India

We all remember the kid from Megastar’s ‘Indra’ movie. This kid has turned into an full-fledged actor with Samantha Akkineni’s ‘Oh! Baby.’

As a child artist, Teja looked cute and with the same impressive looks, he debuted in ‘Oh! Baby’ and has come a long way since then. Teja is looking forward to his journey in the industry.

Even before embarking on this ride, Teja has become the face of a leading coffee brand by the name Continental Coffee. He will be promoting the brand extensively in both the telugu states.

Taking it to social media, Teja said that he is delighted to be associated with Continental Coffee and that it is the perfect kick-start to his day.

Having already bagged an endorsement this big early on in his career, the talented actor has made his place in the industry.

It remains to be seen what this young lad has to offer to us in the film front and how his journey unfolds.