Youth Star Nithiin, Chandra Sekhar Yeleti – Bhavya Creations “Check” movie shoot resumes.

Youth Star Nithiin, Creative Director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s much awaited flick resumes shoot of the new schedule from 10th Oct in Hyderabad.

Filming as Bhavya Creations Production no. 12, movie stars Rakul Preet Singh & Priya Prakash Varrier as female leads in V. Ananda Prasad’s production.

While the movie is in final phase of shoot, the recently released Title & 1st look poster gets a phenomenal response from everyone. Producer V. Ananda Prasad says, “We were overwhelmed with the tremendous response for the Title ‘CHECK’. It’s going to unveil Nithiin’s performance in a whole new level. Director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti is making it very differently with Chess Background. As of now, important scenes around Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Chand, Sampat Raj & others are filming at brisk pace. The ongoing schedule will continue till Nov 5th rolling up most of the film shoot part.”

Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Tripuraneni Sai Chand, Sampath Raj, Harshavardhan, Rohit Pathak, Simran Choudary & other Actors are playing the key roles.