YS Jagan conducts aerial survey

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today conducted the aerial survey of flood hit areas of Andhra Pradesh state. He observed the worst hit areas of the state during his survey.

The Home Minister of the state Mekapati Sucharita, state Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani and officials of the state also accompanied the CM during his visit. The CM has already held review meetings on the issue with the officials concerned. He also wrote a letter to the central government urging it to extend financial assistance to the state to carry out the rehabilitation and the restoration works.

The CM told the center that the state had sustained Rs.4450 crore in their preliminary estimates and urged the center to give Rs.2250 crore assistance. He also urged the center to send a central team to assess the loss. He wrote the letter to union home minister Amit shah