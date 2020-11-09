YS Jagan lays foundation stone for Somasila second phase

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today laid foundation stone for the second phase of the construction of Somasila Irrigation project.

He inaugurated the Somasila high level canal phase -2 works in virtual mode from his camp office. The phase one works of the project are already underway. The state government has taken up the phase -2 works with an estimate of Rs.460 crore. The completion of the project works would provide water to Udayagiri, Dattaluru, Atmakoor and various villages of Prakasam district. The residents of these areas are already expressing happiness over the ground breaking ceremony of the project and are saying that the solution for their long pending problem has finally been achieved.

Speaking on the occasion CM YS Jagan has said that his government was aware of the value of agriculture and water. He said that the drinking water and irrigation problems of the Area would be solved through the second phase of the project. Citing that the construction of the project was started in a haphazard manner by their predecessor, he said that they had gone for reverse tendering to ensure transparency in the project.

He also said that they had saved Rs.68 crore thrifjn the reverse Tendring process and put a check to the corruption of their predecessor government. He also said that they would give water to Nellore district by completing Sangam barrage and Penna barrage works.