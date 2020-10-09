YS Jagan to hold review meeting

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today asked the officials of the state to appoint Aarogya Mitra at all Aarogyasri network hospitals. He also asked the officials to implement grading system at all the hospitals and added that the entire process should be completed within 15 days of time. He made these remarks during a review meeting on Covid 19 virus.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state Alla Nani chief secretary of the state Neelam sawhney and DGP Mahender Reddy took part in the review meeting. Speaking on the occasion he said that there should be basic facilities in all the Aarogyasri network hospitals of the state and there should be adequate number of doctors in the hospitals. They also said that standard medicines, proper sanitation, quality food and Aarogya Mitras in the hospitals.

He said that the same amount of standards should be implemented in all the Covid 19 hospitals. He said that the Aarogya Mitras should extend all facilities to the patients in the hospitals