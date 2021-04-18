YS Sharmila ends her 72 hour long  fast

Politician YS Sharmila , who has sat on a 72-hour long fast demanding recruitment of jobs in the State, ended her fast today. The wife of Ravindra Naik and her son offered lemon juice to Sharmila to end her fast . Sharmila consoled the family members of telangana martyrs on the occasion. She also handed over Rs.50,000 cash to the wife of Ravindra naik , the mother of Koppu Raju on the occasion.

Speaking later, , Sharmila lashed out at CM KCR led state government and said that the unemployed youth were not even getting jobs in private sector and added that they were committing suicides due to lack of jobs . She alleged that CM KCR led state government was not extending any kind of monetary assistance to the unemployed youth. She said that all would get tears after seeing the family members of Ravindra naik. She alleged that the state government had forgotten about Murali’s family after extending some monetary support. She thanked all the unemployed youth who had extended their support to her protest program.

She said that 40 lakh unemployed youth of the state were clueless about the issuance of job notifications in the state and that they are dying psychologically every day. Referring to the suicides of the unemployed youth, She wondered if CM KCR was not the murderer of all such youth while terming them as state sponsored murders.