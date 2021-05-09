30.7 C
Hyderabad, IN
May 10, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

YS Sharmila slams Govt over Covid cases

0254
YS Sharmila ends her 72 hour long fast

Politician YS Sharmila today slammed the state government for its failure to contain the rise in the Covid 19 cases. She said that the people of the state were suffering a lot due to the deadly virus and added that they were forced to sell off their properties to pay hospital expenses of their near and dear ones .
Taking to her official Twitter account, she alleged that private hospital managements were handing over the dead bodies of the Covid 19 patients until the family members paid their complete dues.  She demanded the state government to include the Covid 19 treatment in the state run Aarogyasri scheme.

Related posts

Couple dies in road accident

admin

Congress firebrand leader Revanth Reddy arrested ahead of KCR meet in Kodangal

admin

It is unfortunate that PM has indirectly taken part in GHMC election campaign: K. Narayana

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali