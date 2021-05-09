YS Sharmila slams Govt over Covid cases

Politician YS Sharmila today slammed the state government for its failure to contain the rise in the Covid 19 cases. She said that the people of the state were suffering a lot due to the deadly virus and added that they were forced to sell off their properties to pay hospital expenses of their near and dear ones .

Taking to her official Twitter account, she alleged that private hospital managements were handing over the dead bodies of the Covid 19 patients until the family members paid their complete dues. She demanded the state government to include the Covid 19 treatment in the state run Aarogyasri scheme.